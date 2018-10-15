YOUR MONEY with Mark: Analyzing the Dow Jones Industrial Average Roller Coaster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When it comes to YOUR MONEY, we want to take it a step further. That's why Mark Grywacheski appears on Good Morning Quad Cities every Monday to give us his analysis of the latest business, economic, and financial news.

On Monday, October 15th, Mark told us why he thinks there was a big pullback in the market last week when the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost almost 7% of its value.

He also explained if he thinks there's going to be more volatility in the stock market and the important news expected to come from John Deere and Caterpillar in the next few weeks. Click the video above to hear our conversation.