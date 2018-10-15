The $35 million question for Princeton voters this November

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRINCETON, Illinois -- The Board of Education of Princeton School District has approved a ballot proposal to fund the construction of a new school for grades 3-8.

The school board proposed issuing bonds worth $35 million dollars to cover the costs of the new 110,000 square-foot building and the demolition of the district's aging Lincoln Elementary and Logan Junior High buildings.

Principal J.D. Orwig said that although the old schools look sound from the outside, they require significant updates and repairs.

“The question was asked, do we keep repairing our current facilities, or is it time to stop fixing the aged buildings and maybe consider new construction,” Orwig said.

Residents in the school district were told to expect a property tax hike if they voted to approve the ballot measure.

The owner of a $100,000 home could expect to pay an additional $260 in taxes per year; the owner of a $200,000 dollar home could expect to pay $570 dollars more.

The building’s architects say it will provide students with state-of-the-art educational facilities, improved safety and more comfort with air conditioning and mechanical improvements.