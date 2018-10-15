× Teen accused of shooting at road sign, accidentally killing Marine on his front porch

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. – A South Carolina teenager is accused of firing a gun at a road sign and accidentally shooting and killing a Marine on his porch.

The State newspaper reported that 17-year-old Eason Reid Gravley faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and possession of a handgun in connection to the death of 48-year-old Joe Darius Black.

The suspect allegedly fired the gun at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in Greenwood County, fatally hitting the victim in the chest.

The bullet “passed through or by the road sign” and into a wooded area near Black’s home, according to deputies.

Black leaves behind a wife and four children. He retired from the U.S. Marine Corps after serving 20 years.