Sterling Police K9 unit needs votes

STERLING- The Sterling Police Department has entered their K9 unit Brinkley for a chance to win a share of $16,500 in grant money

The Aftermath K9 Grant is offering the money to eight police departments to be decided through a popular vote.

1st place-$5,000

2nd place-$4,000

3rd place-$3,000

4th place-$2,000

5th place-$1,000

6- 8th place-$500

According to the Sterling press release, voting begins October 18, 2018, and ends November 2, 2018.

Anyone can vote, up to once every 12 hours online here

Votes will be counted after November 2, and the winners will be announced November 5, 2018.

According to Sterling Police, Brinkley and her program are sustained by donations and sponsorships, all grant money that may be won will be used for the care and maintenance of Brinkley.