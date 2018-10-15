Sterling Police K9 unit needs votes
STERLING- The Sterling Police Department has entered their K9 unit Brinkley for a chance to win a share of $16,500 in grant money
The Aftermath K9 Grant is offering the money to eight police departments to be decided through a popular vote.
- 1st place-$5,000
- 2nd place-$4,000
- 3rd place-$3,000
- 4th place-$2,000
- 5th place-$1,000
- 6- 8th place-$500
According to the Sterling press release, voting begins October 18, 2018, and ends November 2, 2018.
Anyone can vote, up to once every 12 hours online here
Votes will be counted after November 2, and the winners will be announced November 5, 2018.
According to Sterling Police, Brinkley and her program are sustained by donations and sponsorships, all grant money that may be won will be used for the care and maintenance of Brinkley.