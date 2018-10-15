× Shady Creek Halloween event officially canceled

ROCK ISLAND, IL, – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, has canceled the Trick-or-Treat Halloween event, scheduled for October 27, at the Shady Creek Recreation Area near Muscatine, Iowa.

According to the press release, the event was canceled due to ongoing flooding along the Mississippi River and the need for extensive cleanup once river levels subside.

For more information, you can contact the Muscatine Ranger Station at 563-263-7913 or email mvrodmn16@usace.army.mil.