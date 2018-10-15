× Mississippi Drive reopens

MUSCATINE, IA,- The City of Muscatine has reopened two blocks of Mississippi Drive Monday, October,15.

The Mississippi River crested at 22.77 feet Saturday, October, 13 and has been falling since then.

According to a press release, Major flood stage at Muscatine is at 20-feet with moderate flood stage at 18-feet.

DPW crews also took down the flood barrier at the intersection of Mississippi Drive and Mulberry Avenue. Riverside Park will remain closed and the City will also keep the floodgate on 2nd Street at Mad Creek closed.

“Floods this late in the year are not common but have occurred at least four other times. The 2018 October flood has become the highest crest of a late year flood at 20.77 feet. A crest of 20.59 feet was recorded on October 7, 1986, a crest of 18.63 feet was recorded on October 3, 2016, and a crest of 18.50 feet was recorded on September 24, 1938. The latest flood stage was reached came on December 26, 2015, when the river crested at 16.19 feet.”

Traffic into downtown Muscatine is detoured from the east to Park Avenue to 5th Street (non-truck traffic or Washington for truck traffic) to Mulberry Avenue. Temporary stop signs have been put in place at the intersection of 5th and Cypress.

For more information, visit Flood Resources on the Public Works page on the City of Muscatine web site.