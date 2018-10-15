How Burlington’s new flood wall is helping to keep the city dry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, Iowa -- A flood wall is holding back the Mississippi River during its major flood stage in Burlington.

Within the last six months, public works crews installed a flood wall. The wall is expandable and a spokesperson from the department said it doesn't take much manpower to put the wall into place.

In the video, you can see some seepage at the bottom of the wall, but the wall is also using pumps to keep the river back. This is just one step in a multi-year plan to control floods and keep the Mississippi River water out of the downtown area.

