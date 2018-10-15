American Bank & Trust celebrates 50 years in the QC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- The president and CEO of American Bank and Trust joined us in studio on News 8 at 11, Monday, October 15.

Jeff Rose explained why 2018 is a very special year for the bank because they are celebrating 50 years.

The bank is giving an anniversary gift to several charities on Wednesday, October 17 at Schwiebert Park Riverfront in Rock Island. The event starts at 11:30 a.m. and a presentation starts at noon.

The event is open to the public and lunch will be served.