A gradual warming trend expected this week

Temperatures will take the plunge ending up in the upper 20s by Tuesday morning leading to another hard freeze. We’ll slowly begin to climb out of this early winter preview by Thursday as temperatures return to the 60s. Overall this is an excellent week to wrap up your outdoor to-do list!

Another FREEZE WARNING has been issued ahead of the chilly temperatures. This time the entire area is now covered.

You’ll notice winds coming out of the southwest tomorrow which combined with sunshine will help push high temperatures well into the upper 50s. Even a few 60-degree readings are possible! This will be a short-lived warm up though as a weak front will switch winds back to the northwest by Wednesday putting us back in the chill zone.

The end of the week holds the promise of a more prolonged warmup as gusty southwest winds return. This warmth could fuel a stray shower or two on Friday, otherwise, just a few more clouds are expected as this dry pattern holds through next weekend.

This type of pattern will be deal for wrapping up all of your outdoor projects, from mowing to raking up the leaves it appears Mother Nature will cooperate with those plans whichever day you choose.

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke

