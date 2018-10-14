The Score Sunday – Sterling Volleyball, North Scott Football, Illini Athletics, FCA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Score Sunday features the Sterling Volleyball Team who is off to a 32-1 start to the season and ranked in the state. North Scott Football has won 7 straight games and are undefeated in district play with one more game to play. Kedric Prince talks about the Illinois Football and Basketball Teams. The FCA Story of the week features brothers on the Monmouth Football Team.

