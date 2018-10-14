FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT

The Score Sunday – Sterling Volleyball, North Scott Football, Illini Athletics, FCA

Posted 10:35 pm, October 14, 2018, by , Updated at 10:52PM, October 14, 2018

The Score Sunday features the Sterling Volleyball Team who is off to a 32-1 start to the season and ranked in the state.  North Scott Football has won 7 straight games and are undefeated in district play with one more game to play.  Kedric Prince talks about the Illinois Football and Basketball Teams.  The FCA Story of the week features brothers on the Monmouth Football Team.