Remembering the past through a vintage football game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois-- Dozens of people showed up to cheer on Moline and Rock Island in a vintage football game at Douglas Park on Sunday, October 14.

The game is more than just fun, it's a history lesson as the Rock Island Independents take on the Moline Universal Tractors, 1920's style.

"It's kinda fun to watch because I'm just used to watching the new kind of football not the old kind of football," said Josie Driskill. Driskill and her family are out here rooting for Rock Island, most importantly her dad, number fifty one.

For David, it's more than just a game it's a project he has been working on since the start.

"He is our sport turf manager. He is a key component in bringing Douglas Park back literally from the ground up," said John Gripp. Gripp and Driskill both work for the Rock Island Parks and Recreation department.

Douglas Park was home to the very first NFL game and Rock Island is looking to bring the space back to it's glory days with David helping lead the charge.

"He's been my right hand man through all of this and will continue to be as we go though this process of redeveloping not only this area of Douglas Park but the entire Douglas Park," said Gripp.

The vintage game is a celebration of all the hard work everyone has put in.

"We want to make sure that the history is known and is out there for everyone to enjoy," said Gripp.

The city is working on improving more than the football field. They have plans to build a soccer field, restore the baseballs fields and upgrade the concession stand to keep the park self-sustaining.