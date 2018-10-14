Positive Parenting: What traits parents need to help kids deal with emotions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are three main factors that contribute to how children deal with their emotions, according to scientists.

Those are:

How parents express their emotions

How moms and dads parent with their emotions

The climate of the family

It was found that kids who had overly-harsh, controlling or permissive parents had a tougher time dealing with their emotions.

Children who have parents who controlled their emotions were better at controlling their own.

Parents could help children cope with their emotions by giving them labels, helping the child identify what he or she is feeling.

Also, helping children communicate their feelings could lead to better emotional and social health down the road.