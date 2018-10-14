Positive Parenting: The Pen is Mightier than the Keyboard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A study done by Princeton and the University of California Los Angeles may have cracked the code to better retention when it comes to students' learning.

The study showed that students who took notes during class using an old fashioned pen and paper retained more information. The students who took notes using a laptop remembered less.

Though the typists got more words from the lecture down, the students who took notes longhand were better able to summarize and use their own words to process and better understand the material.