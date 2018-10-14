Positive Parenting: The important role grandparents play

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Children who have a good relationship with their grandparents can impact their view on older people in life, according to researchers.

A study conducted by researchers in Belgium looked at 1,151 kids and teens between the ages of seven and 16. They collected information about their relationships with their grandparents.

In the study, it was found that kids between 10 and 12 were the least likely to be agist. Youngsters who described their relationships with grandma and grandpa as "good" or "very good" had a more positive opinion of older people.

Also, researchers found that the quality of the relationship mattered more than how often they saw each other.