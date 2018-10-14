Positive Parenting: Talking with your kids about sexual harassment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In a study led by a Harvard child psychologist, it was found that 87% of a group of 3,000 adults had experienced some form of sexual harassment.

The study included people ages 18 to 25 who came from diverse backgrounds. The sexual harassment that the 87% had experienced came in different forms, like cat calls, unwanted advancements or name-calling.

The study also found that 75% didn't discuss sexual harassment with their parents or teachers.

They suggest to parents that defining sexual harassment is part of the key to bringing those numbers down. Suggesting starting the conversation using popular media, like a song or situation on the news that displays some form of sexual harassment; explaining to your child that it's not okay to be treated that way.