Late-night phone use could be impacting teens in a negative way, suggests a study.

Murdoch University in Australia performed a study with 1,000 teenagers from ages 13 to 16, to see how their lives were impacted with an increase of phone use.

The correlation showed that more phone use meant less hours asleep, which ultimately led to depressed mood, lower self-esteem and even behavior issues.