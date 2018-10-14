Positive Parenting: Grades aren’t the sole reason some students don’t make it to college

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For some students, not making it to college may not be based on grades at all, but on unmet financial aid.

In a study including 6,410 adults, 10% from wealthy families and 15% from low-income families never made it to college because of just that reason.

It was suggested that perhaps they didn't understand the financial package their colleges offered or didn't realize there was unmet financial need until it was too late.

It's what's referred to as "summer melt."

There's a remedy, however. Parents can help avoid this issue by applying early for financial aid, which becomes available in October the year before their child is set to take off for college.