Positive Parenting: First-time parenting knowledge

First-time parents have a lot of questions, but researchers found that what they mostly want to know about is their child's social and emotional development.

Scientists found that having more information about child development is linked to better parenting practices and child well-being.

Parents typically go to the internet, community groups, family members and doctors to find more information about childhood development.

