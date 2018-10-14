Positive Parenting: Early word development may take more than reading out loud

Research suggests that it may take more than just reading out loud to your kids to get them to start recognizing words at an early age.
In a study with 146 parents and kids enrolled in an early head-start program, researchers found that the more important parental contribution was being sensitive.
They suggest that being attentive to a child's needs in a warm and loving way was associated with the child knowing more words.
They suggested that adults should narrate the world around a child, exploring activities with them and describing what things are in each activity.