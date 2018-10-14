FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT

Positive Parenting: Early word development may take more than reading out loud

Posted 5:50 pm, October 14, 2018, by , Updated at 05:51PM, October 14, 2018

Research suggests that it may take more than just reading out loud to your kids to get them to start recognizing words at an early age.

In a study with 146 parents and kids enrolled in an early head-start program, researchers found that the more important parental contribution was being sensitive.

They suggest that being attentive to a child's needs in a warm and loving way was associated with the child knowing more words.

They suggested that adults should narrate the world around a child, exploring activities with them and describing what things are in each activity.