One injured in head on car accident outside of Walcott

WALCOTT, Iowa– One person was taken transported to the hospital after a head on crash just two miles west outside of Walcott, Iowa.

According to a Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy, a car crossed over the center line and hit an oncoming car head on on Route 6 near 50th Street just after 7 p.m. on Sunday October 14, 2018.

Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies were on scene along with Walcott Police and Fire.

Just after 8 p.m., one of the cars was being towed out from a nearby ditch.

We do not know how many people were in the cars, but deputies say slippery roads from rain was a factor in the accident.

Route 6 and 50th Street are open to traffic.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.