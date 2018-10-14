Annual Apple Fest kicks off in LeClaire despite past week of heavy rain fall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LE CLAIRE, Iowa-- The LeClaire Lions Club hosted the 29th annual Apple Fest on the River Sunday, October 14.

The family event featured apples, fresh produce and a variety of homemade food items including cider, kettle corn and jams and honey.

Organizer Carl Boehl says he was relieved the past week of heavy rain fall did not have an impact on this year's Apple Fest.

"I was worried to death about it because... I was coming down (to the Mississippi River) twice a day because it was forecasted to be all water down here... I'm tremendously happy compared to what I thought it was going to be because up until Friday it may not have happened at all," says Boehl.

The money raised from this year’s Apple Fest helps to fund the LeClaire Lions Club's annual community donations.