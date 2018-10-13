× Snow to make another appearance

Snow made an appearance for the first time this year on Friday and some of us will likely see it again before the end of the weekend!

Were you as shocked as I was to see snow falling from the sky on Friday? Even though temperatures here at ground level were in the 40s, enough evaporation occurred upstairs to cool temperatures down enough allowing some of the rain to change over to snow. We’ll be getting another chance very soon to see another rain-snow mix before the end of the weekend.

Extensive cloud cover really put a damper on temperatures Saturday holding many locations to the upper 40s. We’ll plan on just a little more sunshine for Sunday that should push many of us towards 50 degrees for afternoon highs.

A cold front will work down from parts of Iowa Sunday evening and enough moisture in place will develop an area of light rain by sunset. As temperatures continue to cool Sunday evening, this rain will likely mix with and potentially switch over to all snow before ending around midnight Monday. A more robust band of snow could be heavy enough to drop a dusting of accumulation on some of the grassy surfaces. Pavement temperatures will be above-freezing preventing any travel trouble spots.

Behind this front temperatures will cool-down again for Monday with highs only in the 40s. We will see a decent warming trend kick in by Tuesday as temperatures will reach towards 60 a time or two next week.

Here are some interesting first snow stats now that we are in the mood!

Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke

