Monmouth-Roseville and Alleman would play 100 minutes of soccer before they decided their Regional Championship in penalty kicks. The titans beating the Pioneers 2-1 to advance to sectionals.

Rock Island hosting Pekin in 3A quarterfinal soccer action. The rocks dominated play through regulation and overtime, but Pekin would score a 3-1 win in penalty kicks to advance to the regional Semifinals.

Midwest Technical Institute Score Standouts.