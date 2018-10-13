Bettendorf salon gives back to children suffering from hair loss

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa-- Dozens of people showed up to Fusion salon in Bettendorf for cut-a-thon, a fundraiser that helps children with hair loss.

Their youngest client, five-year-old Emily Allardyce, who cut off twelve inches of long blonde hair.

The cut is a lot more than simply a new do.

“She's been growing out her hair to donate for awhile now,” said Bridget Allardyce. Bridget is Emily's mother. When she brought up the idea of donating to her daughter she says Emily couldn't wait to come in.

Emily's hair will go to the Children with Hair Loss Foundation, a national group, that makes wigs for kids dealing with hair loss.

“We often have clients come in that want to donate their hair,” said Mandy DeVrieze. Devrieze is the owner of Fusion. She believes not having hair can take a toll on a child.

“They are just very conscious of the fact that they are very different looking than other kids and having other kids question why they don't have any hair,” said DeVrieze.

Everyday stylists see the difference a little trim can do for confidence but hair is a privilege not everyone gets to have.

So DeVrieze decided to give back to those who are suffering from hair loss, with the help of people like Emily.

“They are able to receive a free wig every year up until the age of twenty,” said DeVrieze.

On Saturday, money spent on haircuts like trims are donated to the foundation, but donations like Emily's are free.

"It was perfect timing, time to get it chopped off,” said Allardyce. Her mother couldn't be more proud of her daughters will to give back.

“She has been excited all day waiting to come here to do this,” said Allardyce.

Excitement turned to joy as she is ready to show off her new look and the room filled with smiles as all the hair is prepped to send off for a good cause.

DeVrieze says they collected over six bags of hair from donations.