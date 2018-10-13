The Score Week 8

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Moline vs Quincy. Moline goes to Quincy and beats the Blue Devils 28-21 to win the Western Big 6 Title.

United Township vs Rock Island. Rock Island shuts out the Panthers 42-0.

Alleman vs Galesburg. Alleman beats Galesburg 28-20.

Sycamore vs Geneseo. Sycamore runs past Geneseo 34-6.

LaSalle-Peru vs Sterling. Sterling wins their 8th game of the year 49-12.

North Scott vs Clear Creek Amana. North Scott post big road win to take lead in the District.

Don Umland Mic'd up.

Davenport West vs Bettendorf. Bulldogs post 48-3 over the Falcons.

Davenport North vs Pleasant Valley. Pleasant Valley beats North 44-6.

Muscatine vs Iowa City West. Iowa City West scores a 58-14 win.

Clinton vs Central DeWitt. Central DeWitt runs to district over Clinton.

Monmouth-Roseville vs Princeton. Princeton ties for the lead in the Three Rivers Mississipi Division with win.

Bureau Valley vs Orion. Orion cruises to a big win 57-0 over Bureau valley. Coach Chip Filler ties for most wins at Orion.

Newman vs Fulton. Newman runs past Fulton 47-12.

Morrison vs Rockridge. Rockridge plays Riley Fetterer on senior night for one play as the rockets win 37-25.

Sherrard vs Riverdale. Riverdale gets second win of season 7-6.

Mercer County vs Princeville. Princeville stays undefeated in the LTC with 35-7 win.

Stark County vs Mid-County. Mid-County shuts out Stark County 27-0.

West Central vs Annawan-Wethersfield. Annawan-Wethersfield gets 5th of year with win over West Central 41-22.

River Ridge vs Milledgeville. Missiles go to 8-0 after 54-14 win.

Moline wining touchdown and post from Mike Morrissey and Chandler Dilworth. Maroons win WB6 Title.

Columbus Community vs Wilton. Ryan Hetzler goes mic'd up. Wilton stays perfect in district play.

BGM Brooklyn vs Durant. Durant beats BGM 28-7.

West Liberty vs Camanche. West Liberty gets road win over Camanche.

We hand out our Score Stickers to Moline and North Scott. Brian Stocking gives his Stocking stats of the night.