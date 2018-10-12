× Week 9 of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally takes us to…Galesburg!

GALESBURG- Week 8 of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally was fantastic at United High School and the GMQC crew is already gearing up for Week 9.

Friday, October 19, we’re heading to Galesburg High School, home of the Silver Streaks. The team takes on Granite City High School later that night.

We need the students, band, and cheerleaders at the school at 5:30 a.m. Friday. If you want to get there as early as 5 a.m., go for it! Parents and community members are invited to come out as well. The football team is not needed.

We’ll be broadcasting live starting at 5 a.m. Our coverage goes until 7 a.m. Our pep rally is being sponsored by Carl Sandburg College.

Just like last year, we want each school to come up with their best ‘Pre-Game Pep Rally’ signs for their morning. We’d like students to create signs in preparation of the event. The winner of the best one will get prizes!

NEW THIS YEAR: We want students to show off any unique talents that they have. If you can do anything acrobatic or unique, (ie. back flips, you can do a rubik’s cube really fast, or you can say the alphabet really fast backwards) we want to know about it. Maybe we’ll show you off on the air Friday morning.

Hopefully, the Silver Streaks have just as much school spirit as the Red Storm did!