There’s snow in Des Moines and it’s heading this way

This is not an "October Fools Joke!" There's actually snow falling in Iowa this morning. Our friends at WHO 13 News are seeing some pretty big flakes at the TV station and it's possible some of that could work into Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois through noon today.

Don't believe us? Take a look at the video below:

A disturbance will move through Missouri and Central Illinois providing more concentrated rain to our south today. It will remain quite chilly for much of Eastern Iowa and Northwestern Illinois with temperatures at cloud-level cold enough for snowflake production.

Thankfully, most of the snow will melt before it reaches the ground.

Don't be surprised if you do see a few flakes though!

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen