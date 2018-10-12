× The weather may be to blame for this light coming on

Did your tire pressure warning light come on in the past day or so? If it did, there’s a good chance you don’t really have a flat.

Instead, the sharp temperature change may be to blame. As temperatures cool rapidly, the pressure in your vehicle’s tires goes down and if you had a low tire before the cooler air moved in, it may be enough to automatically trigger the light to come on.

So, what should you do? Don’t ignore it. Stop at a gas station or your mechanic and inflate the tires to the recommended level. Some auto mechanics can pump nitrogen into your tires. Nitrogen doesn’t expand and contract like air, so you won’t have this issue into the winter season.

Happy motoring!

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen

