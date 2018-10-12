× Saturday is your weekend’s best… Cold rain returns on Sunday

The light rain is slowly ending but the clouds will linger through the afternoon hours and early evening hours as temperatures will average around the 40 degree mark. Wouldn’t be a bad idea to test that warm winter jacket if you’re heading out to that Friday Night Football game.

Skies will slowly improve overnight allowing temperatures to dip around the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday is still your weekend’s best as we bring back a bit more sunshine and highs in the lower 50s. By Sunday is when clouds quickly return as well as a few showers later that day. Combined temperatures will not get out of the 40s for daytime highs. Showers ending that evening may have a few flakes mixed in. No need to panic. :)

All of next week still looks dry and sunny with temperatures slowly improving from the 40s on Monday to lower 60s as early as next Thursday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

