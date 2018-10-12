× Officers involved in June shooting in Moline found justified

MOLINE, Illinois — The officers involved in a shooting during a burglary investigation have been found justified in their actions.

In June of 2018, police responded to Allstate Insurance in the 3300 block of Avenue of the Cities when someone called 911 to report a burglary in progress.

As police investigated, a man came out of a home in the 1900 block of 31st Street, according to John McGehee, the State’s Attorney for Rock Island County.

“Suddenly without warning, Steven Wilson came to the entrance of the residence opened the door and began shooting a handgun,” read McGehee’s review.

According to the review, Wilson then came outside again “with a gun in his hand yelling “shoot me – shoot me”” and then charged toward Officer Brett Kopf. Kopf then fired his gun “believing that Wilson was going to shoot him since Wilson had his handgun drawn.”

Wilson continued to move toward the officer and then Officer Kopf then tried to disarm Wilson, the review said. Wilson broke free and then pointed a gun at Officer Kopf’s face.

Seeing this unfold, Lt. Jeremy Weeks, who was on scene as well, fired two shots at Wilson, said the review. Wilson then dropped to the ground. McGehee found that Wilson threatened “great bodily injury or death” to the officer and that Lt. Weeks was justified in his response.

Wilson was taken to Peoria for treatment. His injuries were serious, but he survived.

Charges against Wilson were under review and no charges have yet been filed.