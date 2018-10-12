NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Joining The Rock Painting Craze

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Its Facebook Group just passed the 10,000 member mark and so we are getting in on the craze!

On Friday, October 12th, during our weekly Nailed It Or Failed It segment on WQAD News 8 at 11am, we had two members of Quad Cities Rocks teach us all about rock painting. It's a simple craft that has a big impact. Click the video above and below to see what this fast-growing trend is all about!

To learn more about QCRocks, click here . Moline Parks and Recreation is also hosting several rock painting classes: October 14th, November 11th, and December 2nd. Classes take place at the Moline Garden Center, 3450 5th Avenue, from 4-5:30pm. To sign up, click here

