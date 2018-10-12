× Muscatine man pleads guilty to LSD, weed possession and child endangerment

MUSCATINE- Jarin David Genung, 29, of Muscatine, pleaded guilty to possession of LSD with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, and child endangerment.

According to a blog post by Muscatine County Attorney Alan Ostergren, the charges against Genung were the result of an investigation by the Muscatine County Drug Task Force.

The task force executed a search warrant at Genung’s house. Police say they found, what they consider, distribution quantities of both LSD and marijuana. There were also two children in the house where Genung was allegedly trafficking drugs.

Genung will be sentenced December 7, 2018.