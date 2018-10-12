× Motorcyclist dies after being thrown from bike

MOLINE, Illinois — A man died after being thrown from his motorcycle.

According to a statement from the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department, 34-year-old Kyle DeCoster went off the road in the 4900 block of 7th Street. It was around 7:20 p.m. Monday, October 8, when the Davenport man hit a mailbox with his 2017 Honda and was thrown from the bike.

DeCoster was taken to a hospital in Peoria with life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, October 12, DeCoster succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital, the sheriff’s department said.

The crash remained under investigation.