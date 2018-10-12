× Government Bridge to close for repairs

ROCK ISLAND- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District has announced that they will soon repair the lower guide wall for Lock and Dam 15.

They had planned to start the work on October 13, 2018. However, according to Eric Kramer from Arsenal Island, because of river conditions, the government bridge will remain open this weekend October 13-14.

Originally they said in a statement:

“This work will require scheduled closures of the Government Bridge. At this time closures are only planned for Saturdays, starting on Oct. 13. The number and time of closures will be based on repair progress and weather conditions.”

Again, the bridge will remain open October, 13.

WQAD will keep you updated as we receive more information.