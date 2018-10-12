Centennial Bridge to close lanes for cleaning

DIXON, IL, – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that work will begin Monday, October 15, 2018, on the US 67 Centennial Bridge over the Mississippi River in Rock Island.

According to the DOT press release, Interstate Maintenance, Inc. will be closing lanes for the bridge washing. One lane will be open for both Iowa and Illinois bound traffic at all times during the completion of the work. They say the bridge washing is should be completed by Friday, October 19, 2018.

The DOT finished the press release by stating: