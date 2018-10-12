× A Red Storm’s a-brewin’ inside of United!

MONMOUTH- United High School loves WQAD News 8, and school leaders were super excited to be our featured school for Week 8 of The Score Pre-Game Pep Rally on Good Morning Quad Cities.

The team takes on the Ridgewood Spartans Friday night, October 12, but before they do, the school showed off their spirit all morning long. It’s the final home game of the year for the Red Storm, so it’s senior night, and parents Chrissi Ryner and Lisa Svob talked about why the school wanted to show off their pride so much.

Big thank you to Cheerleading Coach Melissa Bushong. She organized things on the ground for the students. She had them playing games and kept them entertained even when we weren't on the air. Her cheerleaders also performed.

I also wanted to give a shout out to our sponsor Martin Sullivan. Parts Manager Dillon Frieden joined us Friday to tell us about the John Deere dealer and what the company means to Knox and Warren Counties.

As always, we had our sign competition Friday too. Check out all the signs the students made. The sign one student made really caught our attention. Frieden also gave out Deere swag for the students who made the best ones.

The band did a great job performing, getting the students involved, and were always ready when we needed them. See one of their videos below.

This is the second time we've gone to United High in the four years we've been doing this. Thank you to Principal Amy Schmitz. She did a great job of promoting this with her students. Schmitz had 197 out of her 251 students at the pep rally, which is a 78% attendance rate. She kept attendance at the rally, wanting as many kids as possible to show up!