Wiar Rescue saves crippled Bald Eagle near Gladstone
GLADSTONE, IL,- Wiar Rescue President Dan Porter and Tracy Jones recovered a big Bald Eagle on October 11, 2018.
Warning, there were some foul words said and it was very windy.
Porter had this to say in a Facebook post:
“We got a call to try to rescue this big Bald Eagle today. She was down on the side of the road near Lock and Dam 18, near Gladstone IL. Many thanks to Tracy Jones, our fearless Raptor rescuer. (This is his 4th Eagle) We fear the worst for this one as her right wing is severely broken. (bone sticking out) We can only assume she got hit while trying to feed on a dead raccoon in the road. She is on the road to The Raptor Center of Illinois. Please wish her the best.”