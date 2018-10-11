× Reckless homicide charges filed against East Moline man

MOLINE, IL, – October 10, 2018, Derrek Cribbs of East Moline appeared in court and was informed of several serious charges against him, including Reckless Homicide and two counts Aggravated DUI for a deadly crash that happened earlier this year.

Police say that in February 2018 on Interstate 280, near the Quad City international airport interchange, Cribb’s Ford “box” truck crossed the median and hit a Dodge pick-up truck head-on. Troy Puffenbarger 46, of Dixon, Iowa was killed in the crash. Three others were also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

This was Cribbs first court appearance. He was told his charges, rights, and penalties. Court records show a preliminary hearing was set for October 23, 2018. He had a public defender appointed in lew of a private attorney.

Cribbs bond was set at $250,000 so he would need $25,000 in cash to bail out.