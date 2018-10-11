FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT

President Trump, Kanye West to have White House lunch

Posted 8:01 am, October 11, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 13: (L to R) President-elect Donald Trump and Kanye West stand together in the lobby at Trump Tower, December 13, 2016 in New York City. President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling cabinet and other high level positions for the new administration. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is having lunch Thursday with rapper Kanye West, who he calls a longtime friend.

Trump told “Fox and Friends” Thursday: “He’s a different kind of guy and that’s OK with me.”

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 13: Former professional football player Jim Brown speaks to reporters at Trump Tower, December 13, 2016 in New York City. 

The White House has said they will talk about manufacturing, prison reform, preventing gang violence and reducing violence in Chicago, where West grew up. Also attending is former NFL great Jim Brown, a civil rights leader who’s met with Trump previously.

Trump recently tweeted praise for West, who closed a “Saturday Night Live” show wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat and delivering an unscripted pro-Trump message after the credits rolled.

West is married to reality television star Kim Kardashian West, who pushed Trump to grant a pardon for a drug offender this year.