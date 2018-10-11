One confirmed death in rural Scott County house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUE GRASS, IA, - Police have confirmed that an unrecognizably burned body was found inside a rural Scott County home after a house fire.

According to police, the fire occurred at 13308 95th Avenue in Scott County near Blue Grass Iowa.

WQAD was told the fire department received a call around 6:08 p.m.

Firefighters have the blaze under control at this time, and the Fire Marshall still needs to determine the cause of the fire.

The medical examiner has yet to determine the cause of death for the individual inside.

