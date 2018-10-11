New I-74 Bridge still on track, despite Mississippi River flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa -- The new I-74 Bridge project remained on schedule in October 2018 despite flooding along the Mississippi River.

Work continued on pier construction above the water, Wednesday, October 10. Closer to the river, crews were unable to pour cement into the smaller footings of the bridge because of high water levels.

The Iowa Department of Transportation bridge project manager said they planned for this type of weather, and so far it hasn't affected the deadline for the bridge.

The project manager said any decisions to delay the work would be up to the contractor on site.