Muscatine announces fall leaf pickup
MUSCATINE, IA,- Muscatine has released the 2018 Fall Leaf Pickup schedule, the first pass of leaf collection is scheduled to start Monday, October, 15
According to the press release, there are eight zones that the leaf trucks will work on consecutive weekdays. The second pass will be on Oct. 26 with leaf collection finishing on November. 29.
The city said in a statement:
“Leaf trucks may be working in zones prior to pick up day but will return on (or after) the scheduled date. Residents are asked to have leaves out next to curb by 7 a.m. on the day of leaf pickup and to avoid parking on the street on collection day. Leaf piles blocked by cars will not be collected until cars are moved. Residents are also asked not to mix trash, branches, or other yard waste with their leaf piles.”
As the possibility of inclement weather increases, Leaf collection operations may be postponed as snow and ice control take priority.
The Compost Site at the Recycle Center and Transfer Station will also remain open through the fall season. The Compost Site will be open from 12-6 p.m. Sunday through Friday and from 9 a.m-6 p.m. on Saturdays.
Here are some additional guidelines for leaf collection set by the city:
- Leaves should be placed near, but not beyond, the curb and should be within reach of the leaf vacuum.
- Leaves should be free of tree branches and twig as they can cause the leaf vacuums to clog up.
- All leaves must be placed outside of fenced areas.
- Leaves are not to be placed in the street to avoid clogging storm drains.
- Leaves should not be placed in the street or extend into traffic lanes, thereby creating traffic hazards.
- Leaves should not be placed around obstacles such as mailbox posts, sign posts, and light poles.
- Crews will not pick up leaves mixed with debris, logs, branches, rocks, plastic, metal or glass containers, or any other types of refuse.
- Leaves should not be placed on City cul-de-sacs, vacant land, or city property except on the public right-of-way along the curb/shoulder area.
See the map schedule here: 2018_NewLeafMap_WEB_11x17