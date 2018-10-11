× Muscatine announces fall leaf pickup

MUSCATINE, IA,- Muscatine has released the 2018 Fall Leaf Pickup schedule, the first pass of leaf collection is scheduled to start Monday, October, 15

According to the press release, there are eight zones that the leaf trucks will work on consecutive weekdays. The second pass will be on Oct. 26 with leaf collection finishing on November. 29.

The city said in a statement:

“Leaf trucks may be working in zones prior to pick up day but will return on (or after) the scheduled date. Residents are asked to have leaves out next to curb by 7 a.m. on the day of leaf pickup and to avoid parking on the street on collection day. Leaf piles blocked by cars will not be collected until cars are moved. Residents are also asked not to mix trash, branches, or other yard waste with their leaf piles.”

As the possibility of inclement weather increases, Leaf collection operations may be postponed as snow and ice control take priority.

The Compost Site at the Recycle Center and Transfer Station will also remain open through the fall season. The Compost Site will be open from 12-6 p.m. Sunday through Friday and from 9 a.m-6 p.m. on Saturdays.