‘Make My Non-Profit Run Better’ winners announced

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Hand in Hand and New Kingdom Trailriders are the winners of the 2018 RK Dixon "Make My Non-Profit Run Better" contest.

Both non-profit organizations were presented with a check on Tuesday, October 10, 2018. Hand in Hand, located in Bettendorf, Iowa, won $30,000 for the large organization category. New Kingdom Trailriders, located in Sherrard, Illinois, won $15,000 for the small organization category. The money is for a technology makeover.

This year, the RK Dixon contest focused on helping Quad City area non-profits run better.

Through the "Make My Non-Profit Run Better" program, RK Dixon has donated more than $570,000 to help 501(c)(3) non-profits in Illinois and Iowa for the last 13 years.

