Iowa residents may be eligible for disaster relief after early-October storms

DES MOINES, Iowa — Several Iowa counties have been included in a disaster proclamation after severe weather hit in early October.

Cedar, Des Moines, Johnson, Lee, and Scott Counties are among 19 that are eligible to receive recovery resources.

The proclamation allows state resources to help in the recovery of weather damage. It also kicks in two programs that help qualifying residents: The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and the Disaster Case Management Program.

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program allows up to $5,000 for households with incomes that land 200-percent of the federal poverty level or a maximum annual income of $41,560 for a family of three.

Grants can be used for home or car repairs, replacing clothing, temporary housing expenses and food.

Click here for the application from the Iowa Department of Human Services.

The other counties named in the disaster proclamation include: Black Hawk, Beuna Vista, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Clarke, Dubuque, Emmet, Fayette, Iowa, Kossuth, Marshall, Ringgold and Union.

If you have damage to report, click here.