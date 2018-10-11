× Free flu shots available at WQAD News 8 on October 30th

MOLINE, Illinois — Free flu shots will be available at the WQAD News 8 studios on Tuesday, October 30th.

WQAD is partnering with Genesis to provide free flu shots for adults from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The CDC reported winter of 2017 was the worst flu season in decades. One local doctor said the “best preventative medicine is the best kind of medicine.”

If you want your free flu shot, show up Tuesday morning, October 30 at 3003 Park 16th Street, Moline, Illinois.