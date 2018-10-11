Flood Watch: How high the rivers are getting and what’s impacted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Flood warnings have been issued for areas along the Mississippi, Rock and Wapsipinicon Rivers.

*Scroll through and find your city to see what the impacts will be

Here are the latest warnings from the National Weather Service as of 9 a.m. Thursday, October 11:

Mississippi River

The Mississippi River at Muscatine: * At 9:15 PM Wednesday the stage was 19.5 feet and steady. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and Major flooding is forecast. * Forecast, Rise to 20.8 feet Monday morning. * Impact, At 20.5 feet, Water affects Mississippi Drive at Mulberry Street.

The Mississippi River at New Boston LD17: * At 8:00 PM Wednesday the stage was 20.0 feet and steady. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Major flooding is occurring and is forecast to continue. * Forecast, Rise to 21.3 feet Monday morning. * Impact, At 21.0 feet, Water affects grain elevators in New Boston.

The Mississippi River at Keithsburg: * At 9:30 PM Wednesday the stage was 18.7 feet and steady. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Major flooding is occurring and is forecast to continue. * Forecast, Rise to 19.8 feet Monday morning. * Impact, At 19.5 feet, Water affects the Illinois Power facilities along Marina Drive in Oquawka.

The Mississippi River at Rock Island LD15: * At 9:30 PM Wednesday the stage was 17.3 feet and steady. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and Major flooding is forecast. * Forecast, Rise to 18.5 feet Monday morning. * Impact, At 18.5 feet, Water surrounds Modern Woodmen Park.

The Mississippi River at Camanche: * Until further notice. * At 9:30 PM Wednesday the stage was 16.9 feet and rising. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * No flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast, Rise above flood stage Thursday morning and continue rising to 18.2 feet Sunday morning. * Impact, At 17.0 feet, Water affects low-lying residences at Albany.

The Mississippi River at Le Claire LD14: * At 9:30 PM Wednesday the stage was 10.7 feet and steady. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * No flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast, Rise above flood stage Thursday and continue rising to 11.9 feet Sunday morning. * Impact, At 12.0 feet, Water affects the lowest houses along the Princeton river front. Water affects several local roads on Campbell`s Island and is at the foundations of a few homes. In Pleasant Valley, water is at the bases of or in many houses along the river.

The Mississippi River at Ill. City LD16: * At 8:00 PM Wednesday the stage was 17.9 feet and steady. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and Major flooding is forecast. * Forecast, Rise to 19.5 feet Monday evening. * Impact, At 19.5 feet, Water affects Buffalos Franklin Street and into some yards from seepage. At Buffalo Shores, water is at the foundations of several homes.

The Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18: * At 6:00 PM Wednesday the stage was 15.7 feet. * Flood stage is 10.0 feet. * Major flooding is occurring and is forecast to continue. * Forecast, Rise to 17.2 feet Monday evening. * Impact, At 17.0 feet, Water reaches the tops of the levees at the Henderson Drainage District. The Mississippi River at Fulton LD13: * At 8:00 PM Wednesday the stage was 14.8 feet and steady. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * No flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast, Rise above flood stage Friday and continue rising to 16.4 feet Saturday. * Impact, At 16.0 feet, Water affects a few houses at Thomson. The Mississippi River at Gregory Landing: * At 9:30 PM Wednesday the stage was 21.6 feet and steady. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and is forecast to continue. * Forecast, Rise to 22.7 feet Monday evening. The Mississippi River at Keokuk LD19: * At 8:00 PM Wednesday the stage was 20.5 feet and steady. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Major flooding is occurring and is forecast to continue. * Forecast, Rise to 21.6 feet Monday morning. * Impact, At 21.2 feet, Lock and Dam 19 is closed.

The Mississippi River at Burlington: * At 9:00 PM Wednesday the stage was 20.2 feet and steady. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Major flooding is occurring and is forecast to continue. * Forecast, Rise to 21.2 feet Sunday. * Impact, At 21.0 feet, Water affects the floor of the lift station at Market Street. Water also reaches the top of the railroad tracks for the BNSF railroad. The Mississippi River at Dubuque. * At 9:30 PM Wednesday the stage was 16.2 feet and steady. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * No flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast, Initial crest of 16.6 Friday morning then rise above flood stage Monday evening. The river will continue rising to 17.6 & feet Wednesday. * Impact, At 17.5 feet, Water affects Basten Road in East Dubuque.

The Mississippi River at Dubuque LD11. * At 8:30 AM Thursday the stage was 14.3 feet and steady. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * No flooding is occurring, and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast, begin rising today and rise above flood stage on October 18th.

Rock River

The Rock River near Joslin:

* At 8:45 AM Thursday the stage was 17.0 feet and falling. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Major flooding is occurring and is forecast to continue. * Forecast, Fall to 16.5 feet Friday morning. * Impact, At 16.5 feet, Water affects the lowest sections of Broadway and Main Street in Cleveland and affects a few homes.

The Rock River at Como: * Flood warning in effect until Monday. * At 9:30 AM Thursday the stage was 13.2 feet and steady. * Flood stage is 12.5 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Forecast, Fall below flood stage Monday. * Impact, At 12.8 feet, Water begins to encroach into properties on Regan Road northeast of Como.

The Rock River at Moline. * At 9:30 AM Thursday the stage was 14.8 feet and slowly falling. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Major flooding is occurring and is forecast to continue. * Forecast, Fall to 14.4 feet Friday morning. * Impact, At 14.0 feet, Major Flood Stage. Water affects South Shore Drive and North Shore Drive in Moline west of the 27th Street bridge. Water limits access to homes on South Shore Drive east of the I-74 bridge. Water also affects portions of 60th Street south of John Deere Road.

Wapsipinicon River

The Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S: * At 9:30 AM Thursday the stage was 13.5 feet and steady. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Major flooding is occurring and is forecast to continue. * Forecast, Rise to 13.6 feet Saturday evening, then begin falling. * Impact, At 13.0 feet, Water affects many residences along the river.

The Wapsipinicon River near Anamosa Shaw Rd: * Flood warning in effect until Tuesday morning. * At 9:15 PM Wednesday the stage was 18.5 feet and rising. * Flood stage is 14.5 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring. * Forecast, Rise to 19.4 feet Friday morning. Fall below flood stage Tuesday morning. * Impact, At 18.8 feet, Landis Road is closed.

Information provided by the National Weather Service