Davenport needs your blood
DAVENPORT, IA,- The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center (MVRBC) is having a blood shortage, and are asking all eligible blood donors to give blood in the coming days.
According to their press release, donations are urgently needed to help ensure a strong blood supply for hospitals served by MVRBC.
“We have experienced a decrease in the rate of blood donation in recent weeks, while at the same time blood utilization has remained strong at hospitals within our region and around the country,” said Amanda Hess, Director, Donor Relations. “We’re seeking an increase in donations to make sure we’re prepared with blood ‘on the shelves’ for needs in our local community and around the country.”
MVRBC says donations of all blood types and products (red cells, platelets, and plasma) are needed, but inventories of type O negative, red blood cells and all types of platelet products are needed most urgently.
Type O red blood cells and AB plasma are “universal” blood components, because these components can be transfused to patients of all other blood types and are frequently used in emergency settings.
To schedule an appointment to give blood at an MVRBC Donor Center or mobile blood drive, call (800) 747-5401. You can find blood drive information online at www.bloodcenterimpact.org, or schedule via the Blood Center IMPACT app, available on iTunes or Google Play (see www.bloodcenter.org/app for info).
According to their website:
“MVRBC is the exclusive provider of blood products and services to 88 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin. The Blood Center is based in Davenport, Iowa, where MVRBC’s testing, processing, and primary distribution center produces transfusable blood component products from more than 200,000 whole blood and platelet apheresis donations each year.”