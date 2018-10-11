Crash blocks traffic on I-80 near Port Byron

PORT BYRON, Illinois — Westbound traffic on Interstate 80 near Port Byron is backed up because of a crash.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon, October 11 near mile marker 2, according to a statement from the Illinois State Police. That’s near the I-88, I-80 interchange.

Emergency crews were on scene. The westbound lanes “may be periodically closed,” police said.

A viewer told WQAD News 8 that a life fight helicopter landed at the scene.

“Please avoid this area if possible,” read a statement from the ISP.

