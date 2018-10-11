Buffalo’s chief of police honored with Purple Heart

BUFFALO, Iowa — A local police chief has received a top honor from the Iowa Police Association.

Buffalo Police Chief TJ Behning was awarded the Purple Heart on Wednesday, October 9, 2018. It’s an award that honors members of law enforcement who were critically injured or killed in the line of duty.

In September of 2017, Behning was seriously injured while he was trying to stop a garbage truck with stop sticks. The truck crashed, causing his squad vehicle to hit him.

After multiple surgeries Behning returned to the police station and he continues to recover from his injuries.

Two Davenport police officers were also honored by the Iowa Police Association, for injuries sustained in an officer-involved shooting.