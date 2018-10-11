Assumption Football, Alleman Soccer, Monmouth-Roseville Soccer, Western Big 6 XC, Storm Hockey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Assumption beats Iowa City Liberty 27-0 to stay in the race for a district title. Alleman rolls past Riverdale in the 1A Soccer Regional Semi-Final 11-2 they will play Monmouth-Roseville, who beat Kewanee 5-0, for the Regional Championship. Western big 6 Cross Country teams ran at Empire Park to decide the Conference Title. Moline would sweep the girls and boys team events. Lylia Gomez from Moline was the top girls finisher, Fiker Rosen from Quincy was the boys winner. The QC Storm have 23 players in training camp as they get ready for their inaugural season. They start the year at home October 20th against Peoria.